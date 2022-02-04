No need to spend a fortune on AirPods 3 cases: ESR carabiner model now $7.50 (25% off)

Authorized ESR dealer YBintech (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ESR AirPods 3 Silicone Bounce Carrying Case for $7.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 direct and closer to $10 on Amazon in black, this is at least 25% off the going rate, $1 below our previous mention on the white model, and among the lowest prices we have tracked. You can also save an additional 10% on select ESR accessories when you purchase any two of the products on this landing page. Compatible with Apple’s latest-model AirPods, the ESR Bounce series cover provides a shock-absorbing silicone sheath with a hard inner core to protect your precious Apple case from bumps, bruises, and scratches. The hingeless design opens right up so you get in there easily and includes a carabiner clip as well. Rated 4+ stars on the official ESR site. More details below.

There are some more affordable options out there from lesser known brands, like this Ailun option at just under $6 Prime shipped. The design is mostly the same, but ESR has quickly become one of our favorite budget-friendly accessory makers out there.

Speaking of which we are still tracking some of the ESR MagSafe-ready car mounts for your iPhone 12 and 13 handsets starting from just $6.50 Prime shipped. Again, these are among the better low-price options out there and you can get all of the details on these offers waiting in our previous roundup from earlier in the week right here.

More on the ESR AirPods 3 Silicone Bounce Carrying Case:

Compatibility: only compatible with AirPods 3rd Generation (2021); AirPods not included

Enhanced Drop Protection: shock-absorbing silicone with a hard inner core provides protection against drops, bumps, and scratches for your AirPods 3rd Generation case

Easy Access: snug fit with a hingeless, two-part design that opens fully for quick and easy access to your earbuds

Made to Move: built-in keychain hook with included carabiner makes keeping track of your AirPods 3 case a breeze

