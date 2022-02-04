Be ready for company with these air mattresses that have built-in blowers from $104, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Andromache (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Englander blow-up air mattresses with built-in pumps from $104 shipped. Our favorite deal is the California King Air Mattress at $127.99. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $160, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This air mattress is larger than most as it’s a California King size. This makes the bed 84 inches long by 72 inches wide, at an impressive 20 inches thick. The built-in pump can blow the bed up in around 90 seconds and even makes deflating a simple task. Head below for additional details.

Finish out your guest setup by picking up a 2-pack of pillows for $23 on Amazon. These pillows are queen-sized and are made from a “super soft down alternative.” You’ll find a dual-sided design here where one side is more firm while the other is softer, depending on what you need at the time.

Do you like having smart lighting around the house? Well, smart bulbs can be confusing for guests who don’t know to use voice commands to turn things on or off. Instead, consider installing smart switches. Not only do they allow you to control multiple bulbs without having to replace individual items, but they also provide a tactile way to turn lights on or off without dealing with voice commands. Right now a 3-pack of TP-Link smart switches is on sale for $35, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked

This California king air mattress/twin air mattress/queen air mattress with built in pump usage allows you to lay in the lap of luxury with microfiber to keep you cool and comfortable all night.

The included air mattress pump can blow up your bed in around 90 seconds, and deflates itself with the push of a button.

Our air mattresses are 4″ wider than most on the market, and still super light to make it one of the most portable beds out there.

