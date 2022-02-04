Grab a 12-pack of Quest Chocolate Mixed Nuts Protein Snack Bars at $10 (Nearly 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition Chocolate Mixed Nuts Protein Snack Bars for $10.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly in the $14.50 range, this is roughly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find to stock up right now. You’re looking at a sweet and salty snack with 10-grams of protein per bar alongside 7-grams of fiber. There is no added sugar here (about 1-gram total per bar), according to the listing, and they will also add nine essential amino acids to your 2022 health regimen. Head below for more details.

You can score an 18-count of Kellogg’s Special K Protein bars marked down to $13.29 Prime shipped from the regular $17 or so, but shipping shipping is delayed at the moment. You can, however, land a couple 5-packs of Atkins Endulge Treat Chocolate Coconut Bars at just over $3 Prime shipped if you’re looking for something even more affordable. The protein count isn’t quite as high here, but they do make for a healthy snack throughout the day.

We are also still tracking the 16-count energy CLIF BAR Variety Packs at just over $14 Prime shipped. That’s nearly 30% off on another popular brand’s protein-laden snack bars. They have roughly the same amount of protein per bar as our lead deal above, and also come in a variety of flavors so you can switch it up each day. Hit up our sports and fitness deal hub for more.

More on the Quest Chocolate Mixed Nuts Protein Snack Bars:

YOU DESERVE A SNACK: The Quest Chocolate Mixed Nuts Snack Bar provides a sweet & salty snack with 10g of protein, 5g net carbs and 1g of sugar per bar

CELEBRATE COMPLETE PROTEINS: The Quest Chocolate Mixed Nuts Snack Bar is made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids

FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Each Quest Chocolate Mixed Nuts Snack Bar has 7g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile

SWEET WITHOUT ADDED SUGAR: Enjoy the rewarding taste of mixed nuts and chocolate without worrying about added sugars. The Quest Chocolate Mixed Nuts Snack Bar has no added sugars

