Macy’s One Day Sale offers 40-60% off Cole Haan, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, more from $20

Macy’s One Day Sale 40 to 60% off top brands including Cole Haan, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, Free People, COACH, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. The men’s Cole Haan Water-Resistant Chelsea Boots are a perfect option for winter weather. These boots are currently marked down to $100, which is 50% off the original rate. The slip-on design adds convienience when heading out the door and you can choose from two color options. The rubber outsole promotes all-day traction and this style can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s.
Our top picks for men include:
- Calvin Klein Fenwick Pull On Chelsea Boots $93 (Orig. $185)
- Nautica Navtech V-Neck Sweater $34 (Orig. $70)
- Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Omni Hiker Boots $110 (Orig. $220)
- Cole Haan York Water-Resistant Chelsea Boots $100 (Orig. $200)
- Cole Haan Classic-Fit Car Coat with Faux-Leather Trim $103 (Orig. $295)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cole Haan Box-Quilt Puffer Coat $126 (Orig. $315)
- Free People Shes a Keeper Top $44 (Orig. $88)
- Free People Moira Slouchy Tunic $74 (Orig. $148)
- Fossil Copeland Brown Leather Strap Watch $60 (Orig. $119)
- Michael Kors Kris Medium Satchel $239 (Orig. $398)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, the Mountain Hardwear Flash Sale offers up to 50% off outlet styles including outerwear, pullovers, and more.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!