The gigantic must-see 9-lb. Toblerone bar just hit the Amazon low for Valentine’s Day

-
Amazon
New low $101

If you’re looking for a basically unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift, or have a serious sweet tooth, Amazon is now offering the gigantic 9-pound Toblerone Bar at a new all-time low. Regularly $119, this behemoth is now going for $101 shipped. That’s one expensive chocolate bar, but it’s also more than 2.5-feet of Swiss chocolate and delicious almond nougat goodness that will almost certainly leaving a lasting impression on who ever’s presence it graces this year. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for this massive mountain of a confectionary. More details below. 

If that’s a bit too much chocolate for your gift-giving needs, and it probably should be, take a look at the the smaller Toblerone gift boxes available on Amazon starting from just over $10.50 Prime shipped with on-page coupons. No one is going to remember these in a couple month’s time like the nine pounder of legend above, but they won’t think you’re crazy either. 

Looking for some cool (and very much discounted) tech and apparel gifts instead? Check out some of the highlights available right now in the list below:

More on the the 9-lb. Toblerone:

  • One 9 lb 14.7 oz Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate with Honey and Almond Nougat Giant Candy Bar
  • Extra large Swiss milk chocolate bar filled with savory honey and crunchy almond nougat
  • Giant chocolate bar made with high quality ingredients
  • Bulk candy bar perfect for gifting on special occasions, like Christmas, anniversaries, birthdays and more
  • Comes in iconic triangular shaped Toblerone packaging

