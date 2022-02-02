Casely’s wild and cute iPhone 12/13 cases make for great Valentine’s Day gifts at 30% off

Casely makes a huge selection of wild and cute iPhone cases, including those for Apple’s latest handsets and more. The brand has now launched its Valentine’s Day sale, offering 30% off a wide range of them to add to your growing collection or to score some themed designs for that special someone this year. Casely offers free shipping on all orders over $20 in the US and you’ll find all of the eligible cases and designs waiting for you on its Valentine’s Day landing page. Head below for more details and the promo code you’ll need to score the deals.

Casely’s cute iPhone cases go 30% off for Valentine’s Day

Today’s Casely iPhone 11, 12, and 13 case sale is matching our previous exclusive offer and is live from now through Valentine’s Day. As we mentioned above, you’ll find a broad range of its designs available with free shipping over $20 and marked down 30% when using code XOXO at checkout.

From the Tie Dying Over You Purple Marble option to battery cases and the Pink Chili Hot Sauce design, there are loads of fun and cute iPhone cases up for grabs here. Most of the standard iPhone 13 models, for example, regularly go for $30 but with today’s promo code will now drop to $21 a pop. So stock up now or grab some gifts for Valentine’s Day while the price is right.

If you’re looking for some high-quality but not so cute iPhone cases, head over to the Twelve South Valentine’s Day sale. You’ll find 20% off a range of charging gear as well as the best-in-class BookBook folio-style cover for iPhone 13 and much more (review here). Our previous roundup has all of the details you need.

You’ll also find all of our latest Valentine’s Day coverage waiting for you right here, including sales, new product collections, and more.

More on the Casely Tie Dying Over Case:

Tie-dye is all the rage these days. From T-shirts to crafts, the tie-dye takeover is in full swing. The Tie Dying Over You Purple Marble iPhone case is the best way to get in on the trend without any of the messy DIY! Yes, getting dye all over the place was fun when we were kids, but who has time for all that cleanup now? Opt to carry a piece of this nostalgia around with you on your phone instead!

