Pad & Quill now up to 37% off for Valentine’s Day: Leather Watch bands, iPhone 13 cases, more

Pad & Quill has now kicked off its 2022 Valentine’s Day sale. The annual event typically features a load of Apple gear accessories, from iPad covers and iPhone cases to Apple Watch bands and more, and this year is no exception. Just about everything is now marked down 25% on its official site with free shipping in orders over $35 and the usual up to 25-year leather warranties on most of it. However, the deals will drop even lower with the promotion code you’ll find below.

Pad & Quill Valentine’s Day sale

The Pad & Quill Valentine’s Day sale is a great chance to score some of its regularly pricey and high-quality handcrafted accessories with notable discounts for yourself or your special someone. Whether it’s a new MagSafe-ready iPhone 13 case, leather notebook, or one of the brand’s pretty Apple Watch bands. Just be sure to use code PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional 15% off your total while you’re at it.

One standout is the Leather Pilot Band for Apple Watch at $50.97 shipped. Regularly $80 and currently marked down to $60, you can knock an additional 15% off with the aforementioned code. That’s a total of about 37% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked on the full-grain leather Pilot Band outside of limited and rare Black Friday mentions. Alongside marine-grade stitching, it also comes with your choice of matte black or polished nickel hardware and a 25-year leather warranty. Additional details below.

Head over to the official home page for even more options, as just about everything the site carries in the Apple gear accessory category is now marked now and eligible for the code above.

Alongside the rest of our Valentine’s Day coverage, we are also tracking some particularly standout sale events if you’re looking to score some sweet gifts at discounted price tags:

More on the Pad & Quill Leather Pilot Band for Apple Watch:

Our full-grain leather Pilot’s Band features a stylish new shape and a distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII B-Uhren bands. The rivet added grip and strength so the watch bands stayed in place and didn’t break during dog fights. Granted, it is highly unlikely any of us will be engaging in aerial combat any time soon. However, it is hard not to appreciate the style and durability of those classic designs.

