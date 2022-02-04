Up your streaming game with Razer’s Seiren Mini USB Microphone for $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone for $34.99 shipped. Usually priced at $50, not only are you saving 30% with this offer, but also matching the best discount we’ve tracked since Black Friday. This Razer mic offers professional quality recordings for a fraction of the price. Built with a 14mm condenser capsule and a flat frequency response, your recordings will sound as crisp and clean as it possibly can. It’s also tuned with a tight pickup angle, so regardless of background noise, your voice will be the center of attention. The mic comes in a compact size for easy storage and sits on a heavy-duty tilting stand to angle wherever your voice sounds best. That along with USB connectivity and the unique Pink Quartz color makes for a feature-packed, essential microphone. See below for more.

To go along with your new streaming mic, consider adding on some of the helpful accessories like the Razer Seiren Mini Boom Arm with Pop Filter for $22 when you click the on-page coupon for 10% off. To hold your new mic at the perfect angle, you can attach this boom arm to your set-up easily. The boom arm also comes with a professional windscreen to reduce background noise and enhance your voice even more. With the 10% off your scoring, its a worthy investment with your new mic.

