Smartphone Accessories: 30000mAh portable battery with 18W USB-C $28.50 (Reg. $36), more

ROMOSS Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30000mAh Sense 8+ Portable Battery with 18W USB-C PD for $28.79 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to our last mention from early in December. This portable battery is quite versatile with 18W USB-C output alongside two QuickCharge Type-A ports. For recharging the actual battery, it can take USB-C in, Lightning, or microUSB. That’s right, you can even recharge the battery with your Lightning cable, meaning that’s one less cord to bring when traveling.

Fully recharged power bank Sense 8+, the 30,000mAh capacity gives 12.6 full charges to iPhone 8, 7.2 to Samsung S9, and 4 full charges to iPad mini 4. A Must-have for unlimited gamers, for camping, hiking and all kinds of fests. It only takes 11 hours to fully recharge the 30,000mAh power bank with an 18W PD adaptor. Featuring 3-input: Micro-USB, l i g h t n i n g and Unique USB Type-C ports provides high convenience of recharging this power bank with your iphone or Android cables. Charges QC-support devices up to 80% in just 35 minutes, 4 times faster than conventional chargers. 3 USB outputs enable to charge a mobile phone, a tablet simultaneously at maximum speed up to 3A

