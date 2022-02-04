Update your living room with this stylish Walker Edison Ottoman (All-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Walker Edison Abri Modern Farmhouse Metal X Tufted Ottoman in blue for $177.98 shipped. Normally priced around $250, not only are you saving $72 with this offer, but you’re also scoring the all-time low price for this product that we’ve tracked. Measuring at 18 inches tall, 30 inches wide, and 30 inches long, this perfect sized ottoman will fit well in most living rooms. It’s padded top cushion can support up to 300 pounds and with an additional storage space underneath that can hold up to 75 pounds, there’s plenty of potential for this piece of furniture in your home. The open storage underneath makes a perfect place for remotes, books, magazines, and any other items you’d want within reach, but not cluttered within your space. Head below for more.

If you want to save a little bit of money, but still get a quality ottoman from Walker Edison, consider the Hexagon Upholstered Fabric Ottoman Stool for $77 on Amazon. You’ll be missing out on the additional storage underneath and the larger size, but this still does the basic function of being a comfortable foot rest or stool. For less than half the price of the previous option, this ottoman makes a solid alternative.

While upgrading your living room features, think about adding on the Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $130. If you’ve been looking to truly enhance your TV watching experience, this soundbar is the way to do it. With a 2.1-channel setup and up to 100-watts of power including a voice remote with Alexa, this soundbar will make a great new addition alongside your ottoman.

More on the Walker Edison Abri Modern Farmhouse Ottoman:

Complete your living room collection with this 30-inch tufted farmhouse ottoman. Versatile in function, you can use this upholstered piece of furniture as extra seating, a footrest, coffee table, or all three! Woven linen fabric and powder coated metal accents provide a rich sense of character that blends well in transitional or country style rooms. This ottoman also comes with a low shelf where you can store games, blankets or coffee table books. This fabric coffee table also pairs well with other items that feature a metal X accent in their design.

