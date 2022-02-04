Anker’s 4K Soundbar Fire TV Edition sees limited-time deal at $130 (Reg. up to $180 or more)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $129.99 shipped. This is an Amazon Lightning deal, which means the price will jump back up in roughly 10 hours or until it is sold out. So jump in now while you can. Originally $230, it typically sells in the $160 to $180 or more range these days and is now at the lowest price we can find at $10 below our previous mention. You’re looking at a 2.1-channel setup with up to 100-watts of output power alongside a voice remote for making use of Alexa commands. Considering this is a Fire TV device, it also acts as a 4K streaming media player of sorts with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and direct access to your favorite streaming services. There’s also an HDMI cable, optional wall mounting brackets, and an RCA to 3.5mm cord included with your purchase. You can learn more in our launch coverage and down below.

This TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar is a notable alternative at $99 shipped right now. It also includes a wireless subwoofer with the price of entry. However, it is not a Fire TV device with built-in streaming and there is no direct voice command support here either.

Alongside this morning’s deal on VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K Smart TV, we are still tracking a solid offer on Roku’s 4K Streambar/Pro with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, just be sure to scope out our hands-on review impressions of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for another great way to upgrade your entertainment center without forking out hundreds or thousands for a new display entirely.

More on the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

