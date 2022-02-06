Grab a new colorful water bottle or tumbler from $18 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of popular water bottles, tumblers, and cups from as low as $18 shipped free with Prime or in orders over $25. Some of these can be priced above $35, so not only will you be saving at least 20% off with these offers, but also grabbing one of the best offers seen on these bottles in months. Head below for some of our top picks from today’s Gold Box sale.

Our top picks from this Gold Box offer:

To get great use out of your new water bottle, consider investing in the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $701 on Amazon. You’ll get many of the great benefits of a Peloton bike, but for a less expensive price tag. Including on-demand classes, an integrated mount for tablets or smartphones, and workouts synced to popular music makes for an all-around great at-home exercise bike.



More on the Simple Modern water bottles:

This Summit Water Bottle will keep your favorite beverage at its ideal temperature thanks to the double-walled and vacuum insulated stainless steel. Your purchase comes with either a straw lid or includes 3 lids, but you can personalize your water bottle with any lid option from our Summit Collection. Choose a color or pattern to fit your personality!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!