Amazon takes up to 60% off in-house activewear from $6: Starter, Peak Velocity, more

-
AmazonFashion
60% off from $6

Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off activewear from its in-house brands with pricing from just $6. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find Starter, Peak Velocity, find., and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Men’s Starter 6-Pack Athletic Crew Socks that are currently marked down to $8 and originally sold for $15. This is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday and you can choose from two color options too. These socks are sweat-wicking, cushioned, and have panels for added breathability. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Starter Athletic Crew Socks features:

  • Pack of six pairs of crew socks featuring a cushioned footbed for arch support and ventilated panels at the top of the foot for breathability
  • DRI-STAR wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry
  • Cushioned footbed enhances arch support and comfort
  • Reinforced toe provides outstanding durability, ribbed cuff keeps the sock in place
  • Starter logos at the foot and shin

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Levi’s Warehouse Event offers denim from just $17...
Dyson’s smart tower fan also delivers air purifyi...
Razer’s BlackWidow V3 MIni wireless keyboard hits...
Bissell’s BARKBATH cleans the dogs and the carpet...
Amazon Valentine’s Day chocolate and candy from $...
J.Crew takes up to 50% off weekend-ready styles + extra...
Let the kids play hover soccer inside this winter for $...
9to5Toys Daily: February 7, 2022 – Save on M1 Pro Mac...
Load more...
Show More Comments