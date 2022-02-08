mophie’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger drops to $112.50 for first time in 25% off sale

Joining in on all of the Valentine’s Day action, Zagg today is launching its latest sale that’s taking 25% off a selection of its sitewide offerings. With free shipping across the board, prices drop automatically once added to your cart. Headlining is the all-new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger at $112.46. Normally fetching $150, this is the very first discount since launching back in January at $38 off. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, but then head below for other highlights from the Zagg Valentine’s Day sale.

Alongside the lead deal, today’s Zagg Valentine’s Day sale is also seeing a collection of just-released mophie accessories up for grabs, too. Marking the very first discounts, there’s new MagSafe power banks, wallets, and more detailed down below alongside some of our favorite releases from the iPhone accessory maker. Just don’t forget to add the following items to your cart for the price to drop.

mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger features:

Upgrade your on-the-go power. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.

