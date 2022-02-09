Wrap your Android gaming rig with a Razer Kishi Mobile Controller at $55 (Reg. $80), more

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $80 like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this is more than 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The iPhone model is still marked down at $80 as well. Designed to bring “console-level control to your phone,” it wraps your smartphone with a more traditional gamepad including clickable analog thumbsticks, a traditional d-pad, and the usual set of face buttons and triggers. A USB-C connection provides pass-through charging for your phone that creates an overall “zero latency” experience. You can get even more details in in our hands-on review and head below for additional details.

Regularly $15, the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 makes for a notable lower-cost alternative. This one will allow you to clip your phone directly to the Xbox gamepad you already have for a similar, albeit less all-in-one setup as the Razer Kishi solution above.

Another great add-on for your mobile rig is the Beats Studio Buds we just spotted on sale. Now available at $120, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked on the entire selection since the holidays with Hey Siri support, the USB-C charging case, and active noise cancellation. Get all of the details on this morning’s price drop right here.

More on the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android:

Universal Mobile Gaming Controller: Designed to bring console-level control to your phone for gaming anywhere

Cloud and Mobile Gaming: Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, & Steam Link; & hundreds of popular mobile games including Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, Brawlhalla, Asphalt 9: Legends, Black Desert Mobile, emulators, & many more.

Refine Your Aim and Execution: Clickable analog thumbsticks provide greater accuracy and tactile feedback, and the performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input

Latency-Free Gameplay: Unlike Bluetooth controllers which produce lag, the controller has zero latency by directly connecting to the device’s charging port

