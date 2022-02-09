Save on JBL Bluetooth speakers at Amazon: Clip 4 $60, Pulse 4 $50 off, and more

Amazon currently offers the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.95 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside the best price since September while matching our previous mention from the beginning of the year. Featuring a compact design, JBL Clip 4 lives up to its name with the ability to clip onto backpacks and much more. The tiny package arrives in plenty of unique colors with IP67 water-resistance backing alongside up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. So if you’re looking for a compact speaker to serenade around the house or while out and about, JBL Clip 4 is certainly up to the task. Head below for more.

Other notable JBL Bluetooth speaker deals:

If your setup calls for more of a speakerphone, we just took a hands-on look at Anker’s new B600 Video Bar as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series. Diving into what to expect from the brand’s new hybrid 2K webcam and LED stream light, you can get the full report right here.

JBL Clip 4 features:

Cool, portable, and waterproof. The vibrant fresh looking JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly rich JBL Original Pro Sound in a small package. The unique oval shape fits easy in your hand. Fully wrapped in colorful fabrics with expressive details inspired by current street fashion, it’s easy to match your style. The fully integrated carabiner hooks instantly to bags, belts, or buckles, to bring your favorite tunes anywhere.

