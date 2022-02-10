Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, Scribblenauts Mega $6, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering both physical and digital copies of The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. We did see the digital offer hit recently, but you can now add the physical edition to your collection at $20 off the going rate as well. After seeing some exciting new titles announced in yesterday Direct presentation, now’s a great time to score this brilliant Zelda remake to enjoy before the new games start launching in March and beyond. This one takes players back to Koholint Island with gorgeous diorama-style graphics and a returning host of imaginative characters (there’s even some from the Mario universe here). Head below for more including pre-order listings for Mario Strikers Battle League, Switch Sports, Splatoon 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as well as deals on Scribblenauts Mega Pack, SteamWorld Dig 2, and much more.

