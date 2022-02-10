Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, Scribblenauts Mega $6, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering both physical and digital copies of The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. We did see the digital offer hit recently, but you can now add the physical edition to your collection at $20 off the going rate as well. After seeing some exciting new titles announced in yesterday Direct presentation, now’s a great time to score this brilliant Zelda remake to enjoy before the new games start launching in March and beyond. This one takes players back to Koholint Island with gorgeous diorama-style graphics and a returning host of imaginative characters (there’s even some from the Mario universe here). Head below for more including pre-order listings for Mario Strikers Battle League, Switch Sports, Splatoon 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as well as deals on Scribblenauts Mega Pack, SteamWorld Dig 2, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $60
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack eShop $6 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 $7 (Reg. $20)
- Biomutant $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- Amazon buy three Switch games for the price of two
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Intergrade PSN $39 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Sports sale up to 80% off
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale up to 80% off
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Full review here
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe PSN $35 (Reg. $70)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
Nintendo Direct showcase: Mario Kart, Earthbound, Kirby, Switch Sports, more
Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation ‘into the future’ + Vanguard Season Two news
Apex Legends’ Olympus map gets new POIs, expanded footprint, more in Defiance update
Next Call of Duty to be made by Infinity Ward will be ‘most ambitious plan in franchise history’
The Switch has now overtaken the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling console in history
Gameplay trailer gives in-depth look at Control LTM and Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Defiance
Apex Legends Defiance launch trailer gives us a glimpse at Mad Maggie’s abilities
Get a look at Boba Fett in action as unreleased footage of Star Wars 1313 surfaces online
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!