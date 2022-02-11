Apple’s latest $5 weekend movie sale gets you ready for Valentine’s Day or the Super Bowl

Apple is heading into the weekend by launching its latest iTunes sale, discounting a selection of films for you to enjoy for movie night. Packed with everything from classic romance and sport flicks to more recent hits and more, you’ll find a massive collection of flicks at just $5. Everything will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.
You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 or more, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:
- The Shape of Water
- The Princess Bride
- Grease
- West Side Story
- Sleepless In Seattle
- Twilight
- Breakfast At Tiffany’s
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
And if the Super Bowl this weekend has you in a mood to kickback and enjoy some sport-centric movies, Apple also has you covered this weekend. Marked down to $5 each, you’ll find a collection of titles on sale down below.
- Ford v Ferrari
- Cool Runnings
- Rookie of the Year
- The Waterboy
- The Mighty Ducks
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Invincible
- The Game Plan
- The Sandlot
