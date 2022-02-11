Apple’s latest $5 weekend movie sale gets you ready for Valentine’s Day or the Super Bowl

-
AppleMediaITunes
Save now $5 each

Apple is heading into the weekend by launching its latest iTunes sale, discounting a selection of films for you to enjoy for movie night. Packed with everything from classic romance and sport flicks to more recent hits and more, you’ll find a massive collection of flicks at just $5. Everything will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 or more, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

And if the Super Bowl this weekend has you in a mood to kickback and enjoy some sport-centric movies, Apple also has you covered this weekend. Marked down to $5 each, you’ll find a collection of titles on sale down below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.
ITunes

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s latest $5 sports movie sale gets you ready fo...
Apple launches $5 Valentine’s Day sale alongside ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 2 $100, 10.9-inch iPad Air $9...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac $149 off, latest Apple TV 4K ...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 $140, M1 iMac from $1,250, ...
Haven’t tried Audible Premium Plus? Now’s the time ...
9to5Toys Daily: February 11, 2022 – 11-inch iPad Pro ...
Load more...
Show More Comments