Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE smartwatches fall to new lows from $220 (Save $80)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE Smartwatch for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings while delivering a new all-time low at $5 below the previous and only other discount to date. The 40mm style is also $80 off today, down to $219.99 and also marking a new all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Compared to the standard Galaxy Watch 4 models, today’s lead deals are worth taking a look at whether or not the promise of an untethered design offered by the LTE features is a compelling inclusion. You’d pay nearly the same price for just the Bluetooth-only wearables right now, with the $80 in savings allowing the LTE price cuts to neatry match the non-cellular offerings.

Those in the market for something a bit more luxurious in the fitness tracker market will want to check out Withings’ all-new ScanWatch. This recent release is now down to new Amazon all-time lows starting at $230 depending on which size you opt for, with these ongoing offers providing a more stylish exercise companion.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

