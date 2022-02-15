Android app deals of the day: Layton’s Mystery Journey, Tiny Little Kingdoms, and more

It is now time for Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals. Just be sure to check out all of our ongoing Samsung offers as well as these Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs, but for now it’s time for the Google Play app deals. Our collection is headlined by titles like Layton’s Mystery Journey, Tiny Little Kingdoms, Forever Lost: Episode 3, Teach Your Monster to Read, Dead Bunker 2 HD, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Teach Your Monster to Read FREE (Reg. $6)
- Forever Lost: Episode 3 FREE (Reg. $6)
- Forever Lost: Episode 2 FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Forever Lost: Episode 1 FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- A Short Tale – The Toy Sized Room FREE (Reg. $3)
- Light X – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Crypto Helper FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bubbles Battery Indicator FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Speed Camera Radar (PRO) FREE (Reg. $3)
- Dead Bunker 2 HD FREE (Reg. $1)
- Layton’s Mystery Journey $8 (Reg. $16)
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Incognito Browser Pro – Complete $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Electron Config Pro $1 (Reg. $8)
More Android app deals still live:
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $3)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Evoland 2 $1 (Reg. $8.50)
- Kiwanuka $2 (Reg. $4)
- Passpartout: The Starving Artist $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Spirit $2 (Reg. $4)
- Super Soccer Champs $1.50 (Reg. $6)
- TileStorm $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Tennis Champs Returns $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Blue Light Filter Pro $0.50 (Reg. $3)
More on Layton’s Mystery Journey:
Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero’s search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You’ll be whisked around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy.
