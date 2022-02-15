Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charger $12.50 (48% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 40W Dual USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 35UGREEN03 at checkout. This is down from its normal $24 going rate, saves $11.50, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a 40W charger. Delivering that power through two USB-C PD ports, you’ll find each output can support 20W when both are connected, or a single will deliver 40W. This makes it the perfect multi-function charger that can trickle charge a MacBook Pro, fully power a MacBook Air, or fast-charge two iPhones at one time. Plus, the prongs fold up when not being used, making it compact and easy to stow in a laptop bag, purse, or tech pouch.
More smartphone accessories:
- Rest your iPhone 13 on one of elago’s MS MagSafe charging hubs starting at $9
- Baseus 100W USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable: $8 (Reg. $10) | eBay
- w/ code BASEUS9215
- Save on TP-Link’s Assistant-enabled outdoor smart plugs, RGB lightstrips, more from $10
- ESR Clear Kickstand Case for Galaxy S22: $14.50 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set falls to $92.50 (Reg. $129)
- VICSEED Air Vent Phone Mount: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- TP-Link’s Kasa 1080p Wi-Fi smart cameras fall to $35 for two (Reg. $50)
- INIU MagSafe 5W Wireless/20W USB-C PD 10000mAh Portable Battery: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Add The Mandalorian or Millennium Falcon 10W/7.5W wireless chargers to your desk for $25
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Belkin 7.5W Wireless Charging Pad: $25.50 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Samsung’s new EVO Select 128GB microSD card down to an all-time low of $16 (Save 20%)
- Smartphone Tripod/Selfie Stick with Bluetooth Remote: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ on-page and code 29GWN44F
- Outfit your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup with 3 Philips Hue color smart bulbs at $85 (Reg. $130)
- 2-pack USB-A to USB-C Charging Cable: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE smartwatches fall to new lows from $220 (Save $80)
- USB-C 30W Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
If you’ve ever scrambled out the door with your phone’s battery in the red, you know that power is precious, and the faster you can get it, the better. With UGREEN USB C fast charger, you will never worry about your devices run out of charge.
Total 40w max output, 20W for each usb c port. Compared with the original 5W charger, UGREEN USB C power adapter charging the iPhone 13 and previous iPhone models can be up to 3 times faster. A must-have for travel and household, designed with a foldable plug to offer greater portability and simpler storage.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!