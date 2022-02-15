Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charger $12.50 (48% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 40W Dual USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 35UGREEN03 at checkout. This is down from its normal $24 going rate, saves $11.50, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a 40W charger. Delivering that power through two USB-C PD ports, you’ll find each output can support 20W when both are connected, or a single will deliver 40W. This makes it the perfect multi-function charger that can trickle charge a MacBook Pro, fully power a MacBook Air, or fast-charge two iPhones at one time. Plus, the prongs fold up when not being used, making it compact and easy to stow in a laptop bag, purse, or tech pouch.

If you’ve ever scrambled out the door with your phone’s battery in the red, you know that power is precious, and the faster you can get it, the better. With UGREEN USB C fast charger, you will never worry about your devices run out of charge. Total 40w max output, 20W for each usb c port. Compared with the original 5W charger, UGREEN USB C power adapter charging the iPhone 13 and previous iPhone models can be up to 3 times faster. A must-have for travel and household, designed with a foldable plug to offer greater portability and simpler storage.

