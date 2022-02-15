Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charger $12.50 (48% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
48% off From $8

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 40W Dual USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 35UGREEN03 at checkout. This is down from its normal $24 going rate, saves $11.50, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a 40W charger. Delivering that power through two USB-C PD ports, you’ll find each output can support 20W when both are connected, or a single will deliver 40W. This makes it the perfect multi-function charger that can trickle charge a MacBook Pro, fully power a MacBook Air, or fast-charge two iPhones at one time. Plus, the prongs fold up when not being used, making it compact and easy to stow in a laptop bag, purse, or tech pouch.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

If you’ve ever scrambled out the door with your phone’s battery in the red, you know that power is precious, and the faster you can get it, the better. With UGREEN USB C fast charger, you will never worry about your devices run out of charge.

Total 40w max output, 20W for each usb c port. Compared with the original 5W charger, UGREEN USB C power adapter charging the iPhone 13 and previous iPhone models can be up to 3 times faster. A must-have for travel and household, designed with a foldable plug to offer greater portability and simpler storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 30W USB-C/A Charger + ...
HYPER Valentine’s Day sale: MagSafe iPhone stands...
Save $20 on the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speaker
Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 60%...
Protect your loved ones online, Amazon’s 2022 Nor...
Apple’s upgraded 1TB 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro s...
CDPR injects Cyberpunk 2077 with loads of new content +...
Support the Jedi or Sith with theory11’s Star War...
Load more...
Show More Comments