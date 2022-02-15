LEGO Iron Man Hall of Armor sees rare discount to $48 (Save 20%), plus Star Wars kits from $16

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor set for $47.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at 20% in savings and an Amazon all-time low. This set was marked retired by the LEGO Group for the end of 2021, so there’s no telling how long this discount will be around. Stacking up to 524 pieces, this kit was originally released back in 2019 in build up to Avengers: Endgame releasing in theater. Even all these years later, this set is still one of the more unique releases featuring Iron Man, delivering Tony Stark’s iconic hall of armor with four different suits to show off. Our hands-on review highlights just how good of a set this was to celebrate the 10th year of Marvel films, too. Head below for more.

Amazon is also extending those savings over to the LEGO Star Wars theme, discounting a selection of its latest sets. Outlined below, there’s everything from scaled down starfighters to play-focused kits and more.

Brick-built starships

Playsets

While you can still score some rare LEGO discounts on more display-worthy sets right here, our eyes are on the new Horizon Forbidden West set that was just revealed today. Bringing Aloy and a Tallneck into brick-built form, you can get all of the details right here.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor features:

Conduct experiments with Tony Stark and capture the outrider with the LEGO Marvel Avengers 76125 Iron Man Hall of Armor buildable superhero set, featuring a modular lab that can be combined and stacked in many different ways for endless creative play possibilities. The Iron Man action figure Hall includes a rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms for Tony Stark to get suited up as iron Man, a desk, kitchen, weapon storage, tool storage and Iron Man suit storage modules, a radar dish and more.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Boba Fett’s Throne Room: $99.99 | Releases March 1

Mandalorian Helmet: $59.99 | Releases March 1

Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot Helmet: $59.99 | Releases March 1

Dark Trooper Helmet: $59.99 | Releases March 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!