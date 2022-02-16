Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac returns to Amazon lows at up to $150 off from $1,199

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest M1 iMac starting at $1,199 shipped for the entry-level 7-core/8GB/256GB model. Down from the typically $1,299 going rate, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just twice before at $100 off. You can also save on the elevated 8-core model, which is now $149 off with the price dropping at checkout to $1,349.99.

Bringing M1 to the desktop, the latest iteration of iMac was just refreshed with Apple Silicon and arrives with a refreshed design both inside and out. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. The elevated model also comes with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

A notable addition to your new iMac would be spending some of the savings to pick up Satechi’s recent USB-C Clump Hub at $55. This unique accessory is designed specifically with the M1 iMac in mind and delivers forward-facing I/O so you don’t have to reach around the back every time for plugging in. On top of USB-C, there’s also three USB-A slots and SD card readers, too.

Twelve South also just unveiled its latest accessory geared towards improving the M1 iMac experience, too. Just yesterday, we got a first look and all of the subsequent details on a refreshed version of the brand’s popular aluminum BackPack shelf. Hooking onto the back of your desktop, this will tidy up your workstation to put hard drives and more out of sight.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!