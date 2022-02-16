Woot launches up to $580 off cert. refurb iPhone 11 Pro sale, more from $135

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished previous-generation iPhones starting at $135. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick this time around is the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB at $418.99 in Space Gray. Down from its original $999 price tag, this is well below our previous mention from last fall and marking a new all-time low. While much of the focus as of late is on upgrading to the newest handset from Apple, there’s still something to be said for the value offered by the iPhone 11 series. As for the Pro model, you’re looking at 5.8-inch Liquid Retina HD display as well as all of the other staples across the handsets like Face ID, the A13 Bionic chip, and three cameras around back. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside the more recent iPhone 11 Pro, you’ll want to check out the rest of the discounts in today’s sale. Including a series of previous-generation handsets all backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above, there are quite a few budget-focused offerings for getting your teenagers or older relatives in on the iOS action without emptying the bank. Check out everything right here.

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to check out our Apple guide. It may only be Wednesday, but we’re already seeing a collection of notable offerings including flagship hardware, accessories, and more.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro. An Ultra Wide 13 mm. lens with a 120° field of view. A Wide 26 mm. lens with optical image stabilization and 100% Focus Crystals. And a 52 mm. Telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom.

