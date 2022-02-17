Android app deals of the day: Dr. Seuss Collection, Cartogram, Alpha Launcher, more

Today’s Android game and app deals are now up for the taking headlined by a series of Dr. Seuss interactive books and more. Just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A8 and its Galaxy SmartTag as well. Joining our Dr. Seuss app deals, we have notable offers on Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition, Cartogram – Live Map Wallpapers, Alpha Launcher Prime, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app price drops. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing price drop on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A8 and varying else in Samsung deal hub, we are also tracking a notable price drop on the Galaxy SmartTag for the first time since Black Friday. Those discounts join today’s Anker Gold Box with speakers from $30 and everything in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $53, Horizon Forbidden West $59, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dr. Seuss Book Collection:

Dive into 5 exciting Dr. Seuss interactive book apps for young readers! Explore pictures, learn new vocabulary, and follow along with three fun ways to read! Enjoy The Cat in the Hat, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, The FOOT Book, Mr. Brown Can MOO! Can You?, and Fox in Socks, all in one convenient place.

