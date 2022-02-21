Brita’s UltraMax Water Filter Dispenser hits second-best Amazon price at $35.50 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering the Brita Stream UltraMax Water Filter Dispenser at $35.68 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $45, this is the second-best price we have ever tracked on Amazon with the previous 1-day deal being over a year ago. If you’re sick of having to refill a standard pitcher model, this one can carry 25-cups at a time and is designed to sit nicely on your fridge shelf with a “precision” pour spout. The BPA-free dispenser is compatible with all Brita Stream filters and features a SmartLight filter indicator so you know when to change them out. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

However, if a standard pitcher-style Brita will do the trick, the brand’s Metro Water Filter Pitcher comes in at much less. Now sitting at $16 Prime shipped on Amazon, it is one of the more popular solutions out there and comes in three colorways. You’re clearly going to have to fill it up far more often, but it is also more than half the price of today’s lead deal.

Now that your drinking water solution is in order, it’s time to think about the pets. Anker’s eufy filtered pet water fountain is still on sale for $30, or 40% off the going rate to make your life a little bit easier and to make theirs even more fun. It provides a neat water fountain solution for the cats and dogs with a “near-silent” pump and a 5-tier filtration system as well. Get all fo the details on this one right here.

More on the Brita Stream UltraMax Water Filter Dispenser:

The BPA-free Ultraslim water dispenser holds 25 cups of water, enough to fill eight 24-ounce reusable water bottles

Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year

This slim, space efficient filtered water dispenser fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves, features an easy locking lid and precision pour spigot; Height 10.25″; Width 4.41″; Length/Depth 15.97″; Weight 3 pounds

Our filter as you pour Stream water filter reduces chlorine (taste & odor) and more; always get cleaner, filtered water with an electronic indicator that makes filter reminders effortless

