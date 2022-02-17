Let eufy’s filtered pet water fountain take care of the job for you, now down at $30 (Reg. $50)

Anker’s official EufyHome Amazon store is now offering its self-cleaning Pet Water Fountain for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is $20 or 40% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Only once have we seen it for less and that was over at Woot last year. It features a 5-tier filtration system to keep your pets safe and a “near-silent” pump so it won’t annoy you while it’s in action. Alongside accidental drop damage protection and a BPA-free design, it also has a sort of curved design to prevent neck strain, all while delivering fresh drinking water without much involvement on your part. Additional details below.

If a simple stainless steel dog bowl is what you’re after, the popular Mlife models start from $11 for a 2-pack and make for a quick and affordable way to refresh your existing solution. They feature a non-slip rubber base and come in various sizes to meet your furry friend’s needs.

Just be sure to scope out the ongoing deal we have on the Owlet dog camera. This one features remote feeds to your phone alongside the ability to toss a treat out at anytime for anywhere. Now up to $55 off the going rate and $35 below the next best listings, you can get all of the details on this handy pet tech companion in our previous coverage.

More on the eufy Pet Water Fountain:

Filtration Protects Your Pet’s Health: A 5-tiered filtration system whisks away any impurities so you never have to worry about your pet getting sick while taking a sip of water.

Prevents Neck Strain: Watch your pet drink with ease with an ergonomically curved bowl angled at 20° that avoids discomfort.

Strong and Near-Silent Water Pump: Sleep peacefully while the long-lasting water pump runs at a gentle 30 dB.

