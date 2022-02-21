Capcom eShop sale up to 70% off: Monster Hunter Stories 2, Mega Man, more from $8

Just after unveiling Street Fighter 6 and its new Fighting Collection, Capcom is now teaming up with Nintendo on the latest eShop game sale. Offering up to 70% off a range of classics and best-sellers, the deals start from $8 or so and feature titles from the Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and Resident Evil series, among others. As per usual, this is a great time to scoop up some older titles and collections for your digital Switch library alongside one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Hit the jump for our top picks and more. 

Capcom Hits eShop Sale:

More highlight switch game deals:

You’ll also find some notable 3DS digital titles to browse through before Nintendo shuts the whole thing down as well as everything you need to know about the new Mario Kart 8 courses right here

More on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin:

A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story.

