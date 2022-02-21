Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection $20, Gears Tactics $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection on PS4 and Nintendo Switch for $19.99 shipped. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon and only the second time we’ve seen it down this low. For comparison’s sake, just one of the games this collection includes sells for $20 on the eShop. A great way to bring some classic Star Wars to your existing console setup, this one comes with both Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Online multiplayer included, players create their own Jedi here (or play as Kyle Katarn of the New Republic) with about as much classic Lightsaber action as you’ll need to ready yourself for Respawn’s next AAA Jedi Fallen Order adventure. Head below for more including Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete, Gears Tactics, BioShock Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears Tactics $4 (Reg. $18+)
- Yoku’s Island Express eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy$20 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- F1 2021: Standard Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Amazon pre-order $60
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. up to $50)
- Also matched on PSN
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
