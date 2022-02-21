Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection $20, Gears Tactics $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection on PS4 and Nintendo Switch for $19.99 shipped. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon and only the second time we’ve seen it down this low. For comparison’s sake, just one of the games this collection includes sells for $20 on the eShop. A great way to bring some classic Star Wars to your existing console setup, this one comes with both Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Online multiplayer included, players create their own Jedi here (or play as Kyle Katarn of the New Republic) with about as much classic Lightsaber action as you’ll need to ready yourself for Respawn’s next AAA Jedi Fallen Order adventure. Head below for more including Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete, Gears Tactics, BioShock Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and more.

