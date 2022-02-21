Parallels offers $559 in FREE Mac apps with Desktop 17 purchases from $50 + more

Update: If you’re not interested in the all of those FREE Mac apps for some reason or other, Amazon is now offering a straight up cash discount on Parallels Desktop 17. You can now land the 1-year subscription for $66.67 with free digital delivery. While you won’t get the free apps taking this route, it is regularly $80 and less cash out of pocket.

Parallels – one of our favorite remote desktop suites – has just launched another one of its massive app bundle deals. Every once in a while throughout the year, Parallels offers new and existing users of its virtual desktop software for Mac some serious incentive to either jump in for the first time or purchase an upgrade, and this time is over $500 worth of FREE Mac apps, one of which being the brilliant 1Password. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Parallels Limited-Time Premium Mac Apps Bundle

From now through February 28, 2022, you can score up to $559 worth of FREE apps with purchases of Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac or when upgrading to the latest edition. This promotion applies to the standard, pro, and business-class editions of the software suite which start from $79.99 for new customers or $49.99 for existing users looking to upgrade. All of the free apps are automatically added to your cart during checkout. Just for comparison’s sake, the same access to Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac will run you $80 on Amazon without all of the freebies mentioned below. And you can learn more about the latest features in Parallels Desktop 17 right here.

Just some of the standout freebies available here include 1Password Families, Fantastical Premium, Cardhop Premium, and Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office Premium Edition. You can get a full rundown of each of them below from the folks at Parallels:

MindManager Essentials: A visual productivity & mind mapping software, MindManager simplifies the way you process and manage information. Turn scattered ideas and data into clear visual maps that are easy to build, organize, evolve, and share. Organize your workday with MindManager Essentials, the web version of MindManager for individuals. Valid for new MindManager customers only. Includes a one-year subscription.

