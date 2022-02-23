Samsung Galaxy S21 5G hits $458 (Save $342) in Woot’s refurb Android sale from $144

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies in any other case. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB at $457.99 in several styles. Down from its original $800 price tag, this is well below our previous $700 mention and a new all-time low at $342 off.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model that drops this Friday, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Includes a 90-day warranty, head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, there are also a collection of other Samsung Android smartphones up for grabs right here. Though some of our favorites are outlined below, too.

Though if none of these refurbished offerings are going to cut it, there’s still time to lock-in pre-order discounts on the latest smartphones. All three of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series handsets are now on sale at Amazon, with as much as $100 in savings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K. With 8K video support, you can use the 8K Video Snap feature to pull out 33MP hi-res frames from within clips, so you can ensure that you never miss a chance of saving and sharing specific moments.

