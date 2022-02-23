Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack 100W USB-C Right Angle Cables $8, more

AINOPE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB-C to Right Angle USB-C 100W Charging Cables for $8.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 33AQOCVH at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Normally $13.50 for the bundle, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These cables are perfect for charging your Galaxy S22 or even MacBook Pro since they support both USB-C PD 4.0 and up to 100W of power. Each cable features a 90-degree right angle connector on one end and a traditional plug on the other. Plus, the cables are nylon-wrapped which can help with extended durability, assisting in the cables lasting longer than traditional alternatives that don’t have the same outer sheathing.
