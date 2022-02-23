Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack 100W USB-C Right Angle Cables $8, more

AINOPE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB-C to Right Angle USB-C 100W Charging Cables for $8.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 33AQOCVH at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Normally $13.50 for the bundle, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These cables are perfect for charging your Galaxy S22 or even MacBook Pro since they support both USB-C PD 4.0 and up to 100W of power. Each cable features a 90-degree right angle connector on one end and a traditional plug on the other. Plus, the cables are nylon-wrapped which can help with extended durability, assisting in the cables lasting longer than traditional alternatives that don’t have the same outer sheathing.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

USB-C to USB-C cable fast charging cable supports PD 4.0/3.0 and QC 3.0 fast charging, up to 20V/5A(max) with USB-C Power Delivery adapters such as 30W/45W/60W/65W/96W/100W. Fast charging gives you a quick and convenient way to recharge your devices up to 80 percent in 30 minutes, and data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps (1200 songs synced per minute) 100W super fast charging usb c cable to usb c is built in the best power delivery Certified E-Mark chip, which supports USB PD fast charging and provides comprehensive protection to devices battery and adapters, keeping you in light-speed charging and safe. AINOPE is born for safe and fast charging. Please note: This 100W USB C cable data transfer needs to pass through the USB 2.0 USB C port.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!