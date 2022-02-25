Android app deals of the day: Unbroken Soul, AntiGravity Puzzle, Data Defense, more

Friday’s best deals on Android games and apps are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you scope out the launch deals on Samsung’s Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets and its Galaxy Tab S8/+ while you’re at it. Today’s Android app deals are headlined by titles like Unbroken Soul, AntiGravity Puzzle Game, Data Defense, Mortal Crusade, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best to head into the weekend with.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a pair of notable launch day gift card offers including Samsung’s Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets with a $100 Amazon gift card and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ with up to $75 in Amazon credits. On the accessory side of things, Anker’s latest sale is now live from $9 alongside deals on Bose’s new SoundLink Revolve+ II, this SanDisk 64GB Luxe Dual USB-C Flash Drive, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Outer Worlds $15, Elden Ring $54, Fenyx Rising $15, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on unbroken Soul:

Unbroken Soul is a retro-style action platformer game. Run, jump and slash your way through the huge world of Alaron! The evil necromancer Elaniof has terrific plans for humanity… Tyrion, the king of Alaron is their last hope! Defeat countless enemies, region guardians and finish Elaniof in an epic adventure to save humanity from their terrible fate.

