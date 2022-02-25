Today’s best game deals: Outer Worlds $15, Elden Ring $54, Fenyx Rising $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering The Outer Worlds from 14.99 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or for Walmart+ members. Regularly $30 and up via Amazon right now, this is as much as 50% in savings and a great time to add this one to your game library if you haven’t yet. Made by the folks responsible for classic Fallout experiences, this is a story-driven RPG set in a sci-fi world with loads of sensibilities from the iconic wasteland role player. “Find your ship, build your crew, and explore the settlements, space stations, and other intriguing locations throughout Halcyon.” Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Persona 5 Strikers, Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, NieR: Automata GOTY, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Elden Ring from $54 (Reg. $60)
- Using code EMCBP2539
- Mortal Kombat XL $5 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- Also matched at GameStop
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $38 (Reg. $60)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Big in Japan sale from $2.50
- Gears 5 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Cuphead $15 (25% off)
- Among Us Xbox under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox $4 (Reg. $15)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- 2021 Indie Hits sale Xbox up to 70% off
- Franchise Hits Sale Xbox up to 80% off
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears Tactics $4 (Reg. $18+)
- Yoku’s Island Express eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Amazon pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
Call of Duty 2023 reportedly delayed to 2024, this year’s release still on track
Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset
FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever
Sea of Thieves Shrouded Islands is the game’s first time-limited narrative-driven Adventure
Nearly six years after release, No Man’s Sky gets another massive FREE update
CDPR injects Cyberpunk 2077 with new content + FREE trial so you’ll give it another shot
Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel confirmed alongside rebuilt Warzone for 2022
Switch Sports: How to play the sequel to the best-selling Nintendo game 2 months early
How to score the new Mario Kart 8 courses for FREE with a Switch Online sub
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!