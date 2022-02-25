Today’s best game deals: Outer Worlds $15, Elden Ring $54, Fenyx Rising $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering The Outer Worlds from 14.99 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or for Walmart+ members. Regularly $30 and up via Amazon right now, this is as much as 50% in savings and a great time to add this one to your game library if you haven’t yet. Made by the folks responsible for classic Fallout experiences, this is a story-driven RPG set in a sci-fi world with loads of sensibilities from the iconic wasteland role player. “Find your ship, build your crew, and explore the settlements, space stations, and other intriguing locations throughout Halcyon.” Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Persona 5 Strikers, Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, NieR: Automata GOTY, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Call of Duty 2023 reportedly delayed to 2024, this year’s release still on track

Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset

FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever

Sea of Thieves Shrouded Islands is the game’s first time-limited narrative-driven Adventure

CDPR injects Cyberpunk 2077 with new content + FREE trial so you’ll give it another shot

Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel confirmed alongside rebuilt Warzone for 2022

Switch Sports: How to play the sequel to the best-selling Nintendo game 2 months early

How to score the new Mario Kart 8 courses for FREE with a Switch Online sub

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!