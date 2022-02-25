Save up to $829 on refurb iPhone 11/Pro/Max at Woot starting from $350, today only

Today only, Woot is discounting all three of Apple’s unlocked iPhone 11 series smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members and a $6 fee applies otherwise. Headlining is the iPhone 11 Pro in several styles starting at $399.99 for the 64GB capacity. Down from the original $999 price tag, this is $19 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low.

While much of the focus as of late is on upgrading to the newest handset from Apple, there’s still something to be said for the value offered by the iPhone 11 series. As for the Pro model, you’re looking at 5.8-inch Liquid Retina HD display as well as all of the other staples across the handsets like Face ID, the A13 Bionic chip, and three cameras around back. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the Pro version isn’t quite the handset you’re hoping to score, Woot is also discounting both of the other models in Apple’s previous-generation lineup. Starting at $350, there is still plenty of value to be had by going with these iPhone 11 series devices with up to $829 in savings across the higher-end storage capacities. Each of them come backed by the same warranty noted above, and run the latest iOS 15 patch. Just be sure to shop everything right here before the 1-day sale ends.

As for all of the other best deals live to close out the week, our Apple guide has you covered. Ranging from markdowns on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods Pro to gear for turning your iPad Pro into more of a productivity machine, you’ll want to check out everything up for grabs right here.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro. An Ultra Wide 13 mm. lens with a 120° field of view. A Wide 26 mm. lens with optical image stabilization and 100% Focus Crystals. And a 52 mm. Telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom.

