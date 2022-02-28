Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Screenshot Pro, Travel Tracker Pro, more

Monday afternoon’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Check out this new all-time low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S21 FE 5G and today’s deals on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2, then head back here for all of today’s most notable software offers for your Android gear. Highlights include titles like OK Golf, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Screenshot Pro – Automatic trimming, Travel Tracker Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

In today’s best Android hardware deals we have Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G dropping to all-time lows at $100 off. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we saw on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 from $45 as well. On the add-don side of things, Anker launched a new Amazon charging gear sale with deals from $13 Prime shipped alongside discounts on the 65-inch Hisense HDMI 2.1 Android 4K Smart TV, this Samsung T7 touch Portable SSD, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!

