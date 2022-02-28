Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Screenshot Pro, Travel Tracker Pro, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Monday afternoon’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Check out this new all-time low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S21 FE 5G and today’s deals on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2, then head back here for all of today’s most notable software offers for your Android gear. Highlights include titles like OK Golf, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Screenshot Pro – Automatic trimming, Travel Tracker Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

In today’s best Android hardware deals we have Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G dropping to all-time lows at $100 off. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we saw on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 from $45 as well. On the add-don side of things, Anker launched a new Amazon charging gear sale with deals from $13 Prime shipped alongside discounts on the 65-inch Hisense HDMI 2.1 Android 4K Smart TV, this Samsung T7 touch Portable SSD, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $40, Dark Souls Trilogy $43, Far Cry 6 $26.50, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: Unbroken Soul, AntiGravit...
ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver set is a mus...
Rare price cut delivers the second-best discount on Mi...
eufy’s new 2K Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell is...
Tested: Peak Design’s canvas iPhone 13 case and e...
Hover-1’s Highlander electric scooter is great for sp...
Vineyard Vines collaborates with Jim Nantz with pieces ...
Oakywood now offering rare 48% off its felt and microfi...
Load more...
Show More Comments