Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $40, Dark Souls Trilogy $43, Far Cry 6 $26.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon and GameStop are now offering physical copies of Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $20 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Anyone who’s a fan of RPGs will want to take a closer look at today’s deal on Square Enix’s Bravely Default II. Players put together a party of Heroes of Light to search for the four crystals. It follows the story of young sailor Seth with turn-based battles and a “wide array of jobs, skills, and abilities for your party to fit” your combat strategy. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Dark Souls Trilogy, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete, and more.

