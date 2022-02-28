Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $40, Dark Souls Trilogy $43, Far Cry 6 $26.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon and GameStop are now offering physical copies of Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $20 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Anyone who’s a fan of RPGs will want to take a closer look at today’s deal on Square Enix’s Bravely Default II. Players put together a party of Heroes of Light to search for the four crystals. It follows the story of young sailor Seth with turn-based battles and a “wide array of jobs, skills, and abilities for your party to fit” your combat strategy. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Dark Souls Trilogy, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Dark Souls Trilogy from $43 (Reg. up to $55)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat XL $5 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $38 (Reg. $60)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Big in Japan sale from $2.50
- Gears 5 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Among Us Xbox under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox $4 (Reg. $15)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- 2021 Indie Hits sale Xbox up to 70% off
- Franchise Hits Sale Xbox up to 80% off
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears Tactics $4 (Reg. $18+)
- Yoku’s Island Express eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Amazon pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
