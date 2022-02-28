Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall Bike Phone Holder under $9, more

Lamicall Store (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bike Phone Holder for $8.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code LAMICALLSD at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of $18, this saves over $9 from its list price and marks one of the best discount that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re like me and are looking forward to spring weather that’s on the horizon, then it’s possible you’re getting a bike setup ready for the warmth. This bike phone holder will allow you to customize tunes, keep a track on maps for navigation, accept phone calls, and more. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of phones from the iPhone 13 mini size all the way up to iPhone 13 Pro Max.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s PowerCore MagSafe Power Bank hits $36.50 (Reg. $55) in latest sale from $13
- Sony WHXB700 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones: $80 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 drop to new lows from $45 (Save $25)
- Spigen OneTap Designed for Tesla MagSafe Car Mount: $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Beats Fit Pro were just released and you can already score a cert. refurb discount to $130
- ESR USB-C Headphone Adapter with Charging Passthrough: $14 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Save on LIFX HomeKit smart LED bulbs, lightstrips, and more from $24 at Amazon
- UGREEN 100W USB-C Cable: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones return to all-time of $279 (Save $50), more
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Bose’s new SoundLink Revolve+ II goes on sale for only second time at $299 (Amazon low)
- Spigen Silicone Fit iPhone 13 Pro Max Case: $17 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- Razer MagSafe iPhone Cooler Chroma sees first discount to $53.50, perfect for mobile gaming
- Galaxy S22 3-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protectors: $9.50 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Belkin’s latest MagSafe Car Charger on sale for second time at new low of $36
- Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch drops to $229 at Amazon (Save $70)
- INIU 15W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $16 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- Philips Hue 65-inch Smart Gradient Lightstrip falls to new low of $212.50 (Reg. $250)
A special shape of this motorcycle & bike phone holder grips each corner of your phone tightly. It ensures the safety of your cell phone attached to the bike handlebar even on a bumpy road.
This adjustable bike phone mount comes with silicone pads that keep your phone from scratches and vibration. The motorcycle phone mount holds your phone perfectly when cycling. Easy to adjust the cellphone to horizontal or vertical screen. It is convenient to answer the phone, play music, GPS positioning during the riding.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!