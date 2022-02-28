Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall Bike Phone Holder under $9, more

Lamicall Store (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bike Phone Holder for $8.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code LAMICALLSD at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of $18, this saves over $9 from its list price and marks one of the best discount that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re like me and are looking forward to spring weather that’s on the horizon, then it’s possible you’re getting a bike setup ready for the warmth. This bike phone holder will allow you to customize tunes, keep a track on maps for navigation, accept phone calls, and more. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of phones from the iPhone 13 mini size all the way up to iPhone 13 Pro Max.

A special shape of this motorcycle & bike phone holder grips each corner of your phone tightly. It ensures the safety of your cell phone attached to the bike handlebar even on a bumpy road. This adjustable bike phone mount comes with silicone pads that keep your phone from scratches and vibration. The motorcycle phone mount holds your phone perfectly when cycling. Easy to adjust the cellphone to horizontal or vertical screen. It is convenient to answer the phone, play music, GPS positioning during the riding.

