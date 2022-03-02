Android app deals of the day: Cyberlords – Arcology, Bulbs, FTP Server, more

Wednesday’s best Google Play Android app deals are now waiting for you in our roundup down below. Just be sure to scope out today’s offers on Google’s official 30W USB-C charging bundle and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE while you’re at it. This afternoon’s app collection features highlight deals on Cyberlords – Arcology, Space Dino Adventure, FTP Server, Bulbs – A game of lights, and more. Head below the fold to take a look at everything for yourself.

Today’s Android hardware deals feature Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE at $80 off the going rate.but you’ll also want to check out this morning’s offer on Google’s official 30W USB-C charging bundle with its very first discount as well. As for add-on deals, we have price drops available on SanDisk’s 160MB/s 256GB Extreme microSD card, these OtterBox Pixel 6 cases, the first discounts on Twelve South’s latest StayGo/Mini USB-C hubs, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

It’s the year 2173. The power of government is in decline and the world is controlled by gigantic megacorporations. People may have no political power, but they still have control over their own bodies. Powerful NanoGear implants grant superhuman abilities and transform bodies into deadly weapons. Lead your four-man team of augmented cyber-warriors on dangerous infiltration missions. Hack into camera systems and computer terminals, take over security robots and lure enemies into ambushes with mines and sentry guns. Stealth, clever tactics or brute force – the choice is yours, and remember: the future lies in your hands!

