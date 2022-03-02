Smartphone Accessories: Braided Nylon 10-ft. MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $6, more

andobil (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10-foot Nylon-braided MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 80DGL1ZT at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This is a massive 80% savings from its normal $30 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year, though we did find a 2-pack of shorter cables for just over $4 each in mid-February. If you’re looking for a way to fast charge your iPhone clear across the room, then this cable is perfect for the task. it measures 10 feet in length and the USB-C to Lightning design is ready for quick charging with compatible power sources. It’s also MFi-certified by Apple for quality, and the nylon braiding ensures it’ll last the long haul with you as well.

Andobil usb c to lightning cable built with top-rated nylon braided military-grade material which is 5 times stronger than steel in tensile strength,can bear 50000+ bending test,with a working life of more than 5 years. Allowing you to save more than ten cables and contribute to the environment at the same time. Use this Lightning cable with your USB-C power adapter to charge your iOS device, Charge iPhone 13 up to 60% in 30mins, 3 times faster charging. Data delivery reaches to 480Mbps, It only takes 25 seconds to transfer 1G files between iPhone and Macbook. Perfect for charging your Apple devices, or transferring files, videos and music.

