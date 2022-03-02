SanDisk’s 160MB/s 256GB Extreme microSD card now within $1 off all-time low at $33

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC Memory Card for $32.99 shipped. This one has typically for between $35 and as much as $40 over the last few months, is on sale for $35 at B&H, and is now within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is also a couple bucks below our previous mention from earlier this year. Alongside its 256GB capacity, it’s 160MB/s transfer rate is also a little bit faster than the 130MB/s latest-generation Samsung models we went hands on-with recently. Add in the U3 speed, A2 app loading, and V30 4K video compatibility classifications, and you’re looking at a notable solution for drones, cameras, Android phones, Nintendo Switch, and more. It is also temperature, shock, water, and x-ray proof according to SanDisk. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 B&H customers. Additional details below.

However, if you don’t mind dropping down to the aforementioned 130MB/s models, you can save some cash with the Samsung 256GB microSDXC card. It sells for $27.99 shipped on Amazon and is an even newer release than the SanDisk above. While it might not be as fast, it will still work great with 4K footage as well as loading apps on your Android device, and more. Get a closer look at the latest from Samsung in our launch coverage and Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If you’re looking for some portable SSD storage, we have plenty of SanDisk’s best-in-class models on sale right here as well as Samsung’s T7 Touch 1TB model. Now down at $140 shipped, this one provides fingerprint-security protection alongside up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds in a shock-resistant case and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. Get a closer look at the T7 Touch in our previous coverage.

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: Temperature Proof, Water Proof, shock Proof and x ray Proof

