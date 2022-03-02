Kamado Joe’s Kettle Joe charcoal grill falls to new low at $353 to upgrade your outdoor kitchen

Woot is offering the Kamado Joe Kettle Joe 22-inch Charcoal Grill for $352.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. With a normal going rate of $400 at Home Depot, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This kettle grill is perfect for spring or future summer cookouts with friends and family. The 2-tier system allows you to easily cook food at different temperatures, as well. The smoke chamber can reach 500F while you can remove it and lower the grill to achieve temperatures of up to 700F. Keep reading for more.

Opt instead for the Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker for $222 on Amazon for a completely different experience. While it won’t reach 500F, let alone 700F, you’ll find that the smoker is perfect for throwing some chicken wings or pork into and having a juicy dinner a few hours later.

Don’t forget that Traeger’s 6-in-1 wood pellet grill is down to its Amazon low of $600 right now. That’s a full $150 off its normal going rate and combines a grill with a smoker, making it a versatile outdoor cooking companion. Traeger is one of the best brands around when it comes to pellet smokers, and really is the reason the cooking method became so popular, making this a great option for your outdoor kitchen setup.

More on the Kamado Joe Kettle Joe:

Kamado Joe continues its innovation with the Kettle Joe – a 22 in. kettle grill with unique ceramic cooking features that improve heat retention, fuel efficiency and smoking ability. The 2-Tier Divide and Conquer system allows you to cook foods at different temperatures. The grill also comes with the revolutionary SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber insert, which harnesses the power of cyclonic airflow technology to control heat and smoke at smoking temperatures.

