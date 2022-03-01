Bose Sleepbuds II hit one of the best prices yet at $149.50 shipped (Refurb, Nearly $100 off)

The official Bose eBay store is now offering its Sleepbuds II in certified refurbish condition for $149.60 shipped using code REFURB15 at checkout. Regularly $249 in new condition, the refurbished listing goes for $199 directly from Bose with today’s offer knocking another $49.50 off of that. Today’s deal is $29.50 below our previous refurbished mention and one of the best prices we have tracked. Alongside a 2-year warranty and the world class Bose refurbishment process, this is great way to score a huge deal on its Sleepbuds II. They provide 10 hours of battery life, “50 specially curated sounds,” and silicone ear tips that also work for those who toss, turn, and sleep on their side. Looking to deliver a relaxation experience or a better night’s rest to whomever is wearing them, they also provide personalized alarms to avoid waking up the person next to you. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Dive into our launch coverage for additional details and then head below for more.

Now, if you’re not convinced Bose’s novel earbuds will work for you at night, take a look at the more affordable LectroFan sleep machines. They come in at more than $100 less and bring a series of relaxing white noise and fan sounds to drown out anything that might distract you from getting a good night’s rest.

If you think a typical set of headphones might be a better fit for your needs, check out this refurbished Beats Fit Pro offer and everything in our headphones deal hub while you’re at it. We also have a particularly rare price drop running on the OnePlus Buds Pro with active noise cancellation at $130 shipped as well. Get all of the details on this offer right here.

More on the Bose Sleepbuds II:

Everyday stress. Snoring. Noisy neighbors. There’s plenty that keeps you awake. Introducing Sleepbuds II. Tiny and comfortable, Sleepbuds work with the Bose Sleep app to deliver relaxing sounds to help you fall asleep, and use Bose noise-masking technology so you stay asleep all night.

