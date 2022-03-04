Add another 3 months to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub at under $26 (Reg. $45)

CDKeys is now offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25.89 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently fetching $40 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find to extend your existing subscription and $1 below our previous mention from last month. We have seen lower prices from less than trustworthy digital services over the last couple months, but CDKeys is a trustworthy option we have featured a number of times and is now well under the going rate. These offers don’t tend to stick around for all that long in some cases, so jump on it now if you’re interested. It can be used to jump in for the first time or extend your existing subscription at a major discount. More details below.

Game Pass Ultimate is set to just keep getting better and better with Microsoft’s recent acquisitions – it might even land on Steam – and regularly sees top tier titles added to its on-demand game streaming service. It includes everything Live Gold comes with like online multiplayer access to your favorite titles, the aforementioned streaming library, and more. Check out our feature piece on the value it brings right here and remember, Microsoft Flight Simulator is on its way to Game Pass as well.

We have a major price drop on Forza Horizon 5 in today’s games roundup alongside loads more. Not to mention some of the best prices of the year on Microsoft’s latest-generation Xbox wireless gamepads as well as the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. You’ll want to take a look at PowerA’s wild new Xbox Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands model as well.

More on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

