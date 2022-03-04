Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $40, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition on Xbox One and Series S|X for $39.99 shipped using code EMCBQ443 at checkout. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $51 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s deal is a solid $20 price drop, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. This is the latest entry to the popular Forza Horizon series that takes racers across the “vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.” You can get a closer look at just how big the open-world map actually is in our feature piece right here. From there you’ll get hit with “towering dust storms and intense tropical storms” alongside dynamic seasons that change the world every week and hundreds of challenges “that reward you for engaging in the activities you love.” Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Cotton Reboot!, Bayonetta, FREE Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer

Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass

NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development

Valve isn’t making its own Steam Pass, but ‘more than happy’ to help bring Game Pass to Steam

Report: Details and pricing on Sony’s Game Pass competitor + potential official unveil next month

Call of Duty 2023 reportedly delayed to 2024, this year’s release still on track

Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset

FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever

Sea of Thieves Shrouded Islands is the game’s first time-limited narrative-driven Adventure

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!