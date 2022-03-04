Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $40, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition on Xbox One and Series S|X for $39.99 shipped using code EMCBQ443 at checkout. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $51 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s deal is a solid $20 price drop, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. This is the latest entry to the popular Forza Horizon series that takes racers across the “vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.” You can get a closer look at just how big the open-world map actually is in our feature piece right here. From there you’ll get hit with “towering dust storms and intense tropical storms” alongside dynamic seasons that change the world every week and hundreds of challenges “that reward you for engaging in the activities you love.” Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Cotton Reboot!, Bayonetta, FREE Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech eShop $9 (Reg. $25)
- Cotton 100% eShop $12 (Reg. $15)
- Cotton Reboot! eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostrunner eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- DOOM 64 Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 Switch $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM II (Classic) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (1993) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (2016) Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale via PSN
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack DLC $48 (Reg. $70)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Xbox $3 (Reg. $25+)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox Publisher Sale up to 75% off
- Dark Souls Trilogy from $43 (Reg. up to $55)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat XL $5 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
