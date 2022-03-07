Android app deals of the day: Dandara, House of Da Vinci, Kingdom New Lands, more

We are now ready to collect all of Monday’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient list for you. Just be sure to check out deals on the latest Galaxy Watch 4 models and the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 before you dive int with the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, Mobile Doc Scanner, The House of Da Vinci, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Kingdom: New Lands, Townscaper, Peace, Death! 2, and more. The complete list is waiting down below.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the latest Galaxy Watch 4 models with up to $80 in savings and now joining the rest of our Samsung offers right here. We are also tracking the best price of the year on ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 machines with all of the details you need waiting in this morning’s coverage. On the add-on side of things, we have solid offers on Anker’s new Video Bar webcam and stream light, this Samsung light show Sound Tower speaker, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 $40, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40, TLOU II Deluxe $30, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dandara:

The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara. Welcome to a unique 2D metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike. Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt and its diverse array of characters. Empower Dandara for combat and survival against enemies bent on oppression.

