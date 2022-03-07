Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 $40, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40, TLOU II Deluxe $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped in both physical and digital form. Regularly $60 and now matched at GameStop, this is $20 or 33% off the going rate as well as a match for both our previous mention and the Amazon low. If you or someone you known hasn’t scored a copy of the beloved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Switch library, now’s a great time to do it. While Mario Kart 9 rumors have surfaced, it appears to be a ways out still and Nintendo just announced plans to inject the game with 48 new remastered courses over the next couple years. We are also tracking a notable price drop on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets ahead of Mario Day 2022 if you really want to take the experience up a notch. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Maker 2, The Last of Us Part II, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Fortnite Minty Legends Pack $19 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale via PSN
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack DLC $48 (Reg. $70)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Xbox $3 (Reg. $25+)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox Publisher Sale up to 75% off
- Dark Souls Trilogy from $43 (Reg. up to $55)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat XL $5 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass
NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development
Valve isn’t making its own Steam Pass, but ‘more than happy’ to help bring Game Pass to Steam
Report: Details and pricing on Sony’s Game Pass competitor + potential official unveil next month
Call of Duty 2023 reportedly delayed to 2024, this year’s release still on track
Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset
FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever
Sea of Thieves Shrouded Islands is the game’s first time-limited narrative-driven Adventure
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!