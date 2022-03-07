Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 $40, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40, TLOU II Deluxe $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped in both physical and digital form. Regularly $60 and now matched at GameStop, this is $20 or 33% off the going rate as well as a match for both our previous mention and the Amazon low. If you or someone you known hasn’t scored a copy of the beloved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Switch library, now’s a great time to do it. While Mario Kart 9 rumors have surfaced, it appears to be a ways out still and Nintendo just announced plans to inject the game with 48 new remastered courses over the next couple years. We are also tracking a notable price drop on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets ahead of Mario Day 2022 if you really want to take the experience up a notch. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Maker 2, The Last of Us Part II, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and much more. 

