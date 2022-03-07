DJI’s modular Action 2 camera falls to new all-time lows starting at $349 (Save up to $80)

Adorama is now discounting the new DJI Action 2 Camera Dual-Screen Combo for $439 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Down from its usual $519 price tag, this is only the second discount since launching this fall at $80 off and beats our previous mention by $20 in order to make a new all-time low. You can also score the Action 2 with Power Combo at $349, down from $399 and also marking a new low at $10 below our previous mention.

As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with either another screen or an extended battery module. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

If you’re looking to get the most out of the new DJI Action 2, spending some of your savings on the companion Remote Control Extension Rod certainly seems worth it. This accessory delivers a versatile upgrade to your kit that takes the form of a tripod, extension rod, and more with an included remote for controlling the DJI acton camera remotely. Our hands-on review explores how it supplements the experience, if you’re hoping to decide whether it’s a worthwhile addition or not.

As for some of the latest from DJI, we also just took a hands-on look at the recently-released Mic Kit that launched at the beginning of the year. Delivering a notable add-on package for improved audio, this wireless microphone kit works with everything from the DJI Action 2 above to iPhones and more.

DJI Action 2 features:

DJI Action 2 isn’t just ultra-versatile, it’s also our most powerful action camera yet. The innovative magnetic design lets you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. From parkour to park walks, break the mold with DJI Action 2. Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

