Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone SE 3 Clear Case $7 (Save 42%), more

After seeing the new iPhone SE 3 go up for pre-order today (best deals right), ESR is getting in on the savings to outfit your new device with some protection. Via its official Amazon storefront, you can now score the ESR Air Armor iPhone SE 3 Clear Case for $6.95 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code JJWP79AT at checkout. Down from $12, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings while marking the best price we’ve seen. Delivering a slim design that won’t add too much bulk to your handset, this clear case will still keep your iPhone SE 3 scratch-free while showing off whichever colorway you choose. It has some more rugged corners for added drop protection and a raised lip around the front to keep your screen safe when placed into a table or other surface.

This Air Armor compatible with iPhone SE case (2022/2020) has shock-absorbing Air-Guard corners that absorb shock from drops and bumps so that your phone doesn’t have to

Hybrid Protection: hard acrylic back and flexible polymer sides combine on this iPhone SE case (2022/2020) to keep your phone protected. Raised screen and camera edges defend against damage and scratches. Hard acrylic back never yellows and resists scratches ensuring your iPhone SE case (2022/2020) stays crystal clear for longer. Wireless Charging Ready and thin enough to allow wireless charging, keeping your phone protected at all times

