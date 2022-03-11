iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi charging station hits $40 (Save 20%), more from $20

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $39.99 shipped. While you’re more regularly pay $50, today’s offer marks the first price cut of the year at 25% off while coming within $3 of our previous mention from back in December. iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of AirPods and the like. It’s also Made for Google certified for all of you Pixel owners out there, which you can get more insight on in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $20.

Alongside the lead deal which is designed for use at the desk or on your nightstand, we’re also tracking some Amazon price cuts on iOttie gear for the car. Several of its smartphone mounts are on sale ranging from its latest solutions to more capable offerings. Everything is detailed below.

Those in search of a more premium solution will check out Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount. This offering steps up the package to a dashboard-style mount with an adjustable arm that can lift your iPhone 13 into more versatile locations. There’s much of the same 7.5W MagSafe charging, as well as an included car charger to complete the package. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what you can expect from the experience, as well.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

